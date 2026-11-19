Khatu Shyam bus crash in UP kills 2, injures 27
A tourist bus heading home from Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple crashed into a truck on the Etawah-Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh, leaving two pilgrims dead and 27 others hurt.
The passengers were returning to Unnao after visiting the temple.
Early reports suggest the bus driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Ten injured referred, police await complaint
The injured were rushed to a local health center, but 10 people were referred to a bigger hospital for advanced care.
Police cleared the road and are now waiting on a complaint before taking further steps.