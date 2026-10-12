Khusboo Choudhary says plainclothes men tailed Jharkhand CJP to Delhi
Some leaders from Jharkhand's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) say they were tailed by men in plain clothes while heading to Delhi for an anti-SIR protest on October 8.
CJP Jharkhand coordinator Khusboo Choudhary said a train ticket examiner warned her about possible detention in Uttar Pradesh, and she noticed several people recording her, so she decided to head back home.
At least 15 CJP reached Delhi
Despite the scare, at least 15 CJP members made it to Delhi for the demonstration. Others got off early at Koderma station because they felt unsafe.
The experience strengthened her resolve to join the protests in Delhi, and the party would also start demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, railway officials in Ranchi said they weren't aware of any monitoring happening on the train.