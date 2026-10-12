Khusboo Choudhary says plainclothes men tailed Jharkhand CJP to Delhi

Some leaders from Jharkhand's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) say they were tailed by men in plain clothes while heading to Delhi for an anti-SIR protest on October 8.

CJP Jharkhand coordinator Khusboo Choudhary said a train ticket examiner warned her about possible detention in Uttar Pradesh, and she noticed several people recording her, so she decided to head back home.