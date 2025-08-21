Next Article
Kidnapper gains mother's trust before disappearing with baby
A three-month-old boy was kidnapped from Delhi's Anand Parbat on August 19, but police managed to bring him home safe in less than a day.
The accused, Jitender Kumar (32), had gained the mother's trust during a train ride from Chennai and then disappeared with her baby while pretending to help her in the city.
Kidnapper found in Rajasthan
Kumar escaped while the mother was inside a shop, but police acted quickly—scanning footage from about 100 CCTV cameras and using facial recognition tech.
He was found with the baby in Khetri, Rajasthan. Kumar admitted he did it because a relative wanted a male child and promised him money.
Thanks to teamwork and technology, both mom and baby are back together, while legal action is underway against Kumar.