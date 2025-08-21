Kidnapper gains mother's trust before disappearing with baby

Kidnapper found in Rajasthan

Kumar escaped while the mother was inside a shop, but police acted quickly—scanning footage from about 100 CCTV cameras and using facial recognition tech.

He was found with the baby in Khetri, Rajasthan. Kumar admitted he did it because a relative wanted a male child and promised him money.

Thanks to teamwork and technology, both mom and baby are back together, while legal action is underway against Kumar.