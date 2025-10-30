Next Article
Kids held hostage during auditions at Mumbai studio, rescued safely
India
A tense situation at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai ended on a positive note after police rescued 15 to 20 children who were held hostage during auditions.
The incident happened on Thursday, when an employee named Rohit allegedly kept some kids back while letting others leave.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.
Kids seen looking out from upstairs windows
About 100 children showed up for auditions that day, but only around 80 were allowed to go home—leaving the rest stuck inside, some even seen looking out from upstairs windows.
During the standoff, Rohit posted a video asking to talk to certain people (details are still unclear).
Police responded quickly and got all the kids out unharmed. Authorities are still figuring out why Rohit did this in the first place.