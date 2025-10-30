Delhi law student attacked for stopping youth from urinating India Oct 30, 2025

A 20-year-old named Saksham has been arrested after attacking law student Khusvinder Solanki in northwest Delhi.

The trouble started when Solanki called out Saksham and another youth, Happy, for urinating on his property wall in Pooth Kalan on October 26.

Things got heated and turned violent, with Solanki and his friends being attacked with sticks, fists, and kicks.