Delhi law student attacked for stopping youth from urinating
A 20-year-old named Saksham has been arrested after attacking law student Khusvinder Solanki in northwest Delhi.
The trouble started when Solanki called out Saksham and another youth, Happy, for urinating on his property wall in Pooth Kalan on October 26.
Things got heated and turned violent, with Solanki and his friends being attacked with sticks, fists, and kicks.
Solanki was taken to hospital for treatment
Saksham tried to dodge the police by going into hiding but was eventually found near a post office in Bhiwani, Haryana thanks to a tip-off.
An FIR was filed, and Solanki received medical care before sharing his statement with police.