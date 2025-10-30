'Widowed sister, if minor': SC on outdated definitions in laws
The Supreme Court has pointed out that the Employees's Compensation Act, 1923 still defines a "dependent" as a "widowed sister, if a minor"—a rule that doesn't make sense today, especially since child marriage is banned and the Hindu Marriage Act came in way back in 1955.
The court described this definition as outdated and no longer relevant in today's context.
Law Commission, Ministry of Law asked to update definition
This matters because the old rule could leave adult widowed sisters—who might really need support—without any compensation if their family member dies at work.
The Supreme Court has now asked the Law Commission and Ministry of Law to update this definition so that laws actually match real life and everyone who needs help can get it.
It's a reminder that even century-old laws need to keep up with how society changes.