Kids washing lunch plates beside open drain in viral photo
A photo from a government school in Alabal village, Karnataka, went viral after showing kids washing their lunch plates beside an open drain; some reports and residents said the drain contained sewage, though officials later said the children were using filtered water from a nearby pipe.
The image quickly drew attention online and highlighted how unsafe and unhygienic the school's conditions are for students.
Authorities take action after backlash
After the backlash, local education authorities acknowledged negligence by the headmaster and said they had written to the Gram Panchayat to get the drain fixed.
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also got involved—filing a complaint against the headmaster and asking district officials to inspect the school, hold those responsible accountable, and report back on what's being done to keep kids safe.