Kim Mihye allegedly bitten by monkey at Taj Mahal
India
A South Korean tourist, Kim Mihye, was allegedly bitten by a monkey while visiting the Taj Mahal on Sunday.
She and her husband were picking up complimentary items for foreign visitors when it happened near the eastern gate.
An ambulance was called, but it allegedly did not arrive for about an hour.
ASI files complaint alleging slow response
With the ambulance allegedly delayed, officials arranged an e-rickshaw to get Kim to a private hospital.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) gave her first aid at the monument's health center before she left.
ASI has now filed a complaint about the slow emergency response and has written a letter to the chief medical officer.