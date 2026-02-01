King cobras spotted near railway tracks: Study
A new study suggests that king cobras in Goa may occasionally hitch rides on trains and end up in places that may be less suitable for their survival.
Researchers looked at 22 years of rescue records and spotted five cases of these snakes near railway tracks—far from their usual forest homes.
Snakes showing up in drier areas
King cobras prefer lush forests close to rivers, with plenty of prey and cover.
But the railway areas where they're showing up are drier and have fewer prey options, and are statistically less suitable than interior forest habitats.
Need for collaboration
These accidental journeys may put the snakes at risk and can be dangerous for people too (king cobra bites are no joke).
The researchers say railways, forest officials, and rescue teams need to work together so both snakes and humans stay safe.