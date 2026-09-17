Kiran Bedi seeks party in Satya Niketan hostel collapse case
India
Retired Indian Police Service officer Kiran Bedi has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to be made a party in the matter concerning the recent Satya Niketan hostel building collapse, which killed seven people and injured several others.
Government officials oppose Bedi joining case
The government is not keen on Bedi joining in: officials oppose her application and sought time to file objections.
Still, the court admitted her input could be helpful and has asked authorities to respond within three days.
A high-level probe is already underway, as concerns grow about safety standards in student housing across Delhi.
The next hearing is set for September 25.