Kiran Bedi seeks to join Delhi collapse case, Centre objects
India
After a tragic building collapse near Delhi University claimed at least seven lives and injured five others, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi asked to join the legal proceedings, saying the court held that her long experience could help fix deeper issues.
But the central government is not on board, officials argued she has already prejudged the issues involved in the case.
Building owner arrested, Delhi inquiry sought
The court has given the Centre three days to respond. Meanwhile, the building owner has been arrested for negligence and culpable homicide.
The court also wants a high-level inquiry by Delhi's civic body and suggests boosting student hostel options so students are not forced into private PGs.
Controlled demolition of the adjoining building was also started for safety.