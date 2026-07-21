Kiran Hazare allegedly kills wife and son in Nashik
India
A heartbreaking incident from Nashik, Maharashtra: early Monday morning, a 54-year-old man named Kiran Hazare allegedly killed his wife and seven-year-old son before trying to end his own life.
Police say financial stress may have pushed him to this extreme step.
Neighbors find injured man, 2 dead
Neighbors grew worried when the family's door stayed locked all day and, looking through a window, discovered the tragedy.
Hazare was found seriously injured but alive; sadly, his wife and son had already passed away.
He is now being treated at a local hospital while police investigate further.