Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw accuses MLA B Shivanna of ignoring Anekal roads
India
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called out the poor state of roads in Anekal, Bengaluru, saying they're so bad that even school busses are struggling.
She accused Karnataka Congress MLA B Shivanna of ignoring the problem for years and claimed that funds had been used for other things that had not benefited citizens.
Exchange spotlights Bengaluru infrastructure concerns
Mazumdar-Shaw made it clear she's speaking up for everyday citizens, not just as a billionaire.
In response, Shivanna said government funds aren't enough to keep up with repairs, especially after heavy rains, and suggested that corporate leaders like her help out with corporate social responsibility donations.
The whole exchange has put a spotlight on Bengaluru's ongoing infrastructure issues.