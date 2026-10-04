Kiratpur primary pillar collapse in Darbhanga leaves 191 without classrooms
India
At Kiratpur Primary School in Bihar's Darbhanga district, things got rough when a pillar collapsed, so teachers had to prop up the roof with desks and benches just to keep it standing.
With a leaky roof, exposed reinforcements, and barely any safe indoor space left, 191 students are now learning outside or in a kitchen shed.
Repairs pending, Darbhanga promises 6-room building
Even though the school has flagged these problems before, repairs have not happened yet.
The good news: District officials say a brand-new six-room building is on the way as part of a bigger project to upgrade schools across Darbhanga, aiming to give students safer places to learn soon.