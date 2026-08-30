Kiren Rijiju condemns pro-Khalistan flag desecration at Madison Square Garden
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called out pro-Khalistan protesters for disrespecting the Indian flag outside Madison Square Garden, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking.
Videos showed demonstrators tying the flag to a foot and tearing another, and Rijiju responded.
SFJ-linked protesters protest RSS centenary event
Rijiju wrote on X, "We always said, you have freedom to criticize RSS, BJP or Govt. but don't abuse our nation. Listen carefully.. Don't insult our flag and my country. It will cost you very dearly."
The protesters were associated with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which the Government of India has listed as a terrorist organization.
Protesters chanted pro-Khalistan slogans, displayed anti-India banners, and even put a shoe garland on Bhagwat's poster.
The event was part of the RSS's centenary outreach in the US.