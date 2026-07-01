Kiren Rijiju says no fresh Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh
India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says there is no fresh Chinese military intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh, explaining that any border "transgressions" happen because the boundary is not clearly marked.
This follows claims from the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a local tribal group, which says the Chinese PLA has been on its ancestral lands in Upper Subansiri for years.
Army rejects encroachment, NWS submits memorandum
The Indian Army has called reports of recent PLA encroachment "incorrect and without any basis."
Meanwhile, NWS submitted a memorandum to the district's Deputy Commissioner seeking action on its claims.
The story highlights ongoing concerns about border clarity and local anxieties in the region.