Kiren Rijiju says no fresh Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh India Jul 01, 2026

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says there is no fresh Chinese military intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh, explaining that any border "transgressions" happen because the boundary is not clearly marked.

This follows claims from the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a local tribal group, which says the Chinese PLA has been on its ancestral lands in Upper Subansiri for years.