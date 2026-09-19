Kirti Vardhan Singh calls US tariffs on Russian imports unfair
India isn't happy about the US slapping new tariffs on countries that keep buying Russian oil and gas.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh called the move "unfair," making it clear that India will stick to its own energy choices, no matter the outside pressure.
The new sanctions come after President Trump signed a major act targeting Russia and Iran on September 18, 2026.
US law allows 100% tariffs
The law lets the US hit countries like India and China with tariffs up to 100% if they keep importing Russian oil or gas.
It also ramps up penalties against Russian financial institutions and defence-linked networks, while extending sanctions on Iran for another five years.
Singh emphasized that protecting Indian citizens' interests comes first, saying India's foreign policy will stay independent.