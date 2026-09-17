Kisan Mazdoor Morcha gives Punjab government September 17 blockade deadline
India
Punjab's Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) has given the state government a deadline: meet our demands by September 17, or face a rail blockade across Punjab.
The group says they have written to the chief minister and submitted a memorandum seeking a meeting with the government, but no initiative had been taken so far, even after protests outside ministers' homes.
KMM leaders to meet September 18
If the government doesn't respond, trains could stop at five spots: Devidaspura (Amritsar), Sangrur-Sunam, Gurdaspur, Moga, and Ferozepur.
Protesters have already shifted to the vicinity of the Devidaspura railway track to ramp up pressure.
KMM leaders plan to meet on September 18 to figure out their next move based on what the government does, or does not do.