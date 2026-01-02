Next Article
Kishanganj: Hindu refugees in Bihar fear for family amid Bangladesh unrest
India
Hindu families who settled in Bihar decades ago after fleeing Bangladesh are now deeply worried about their relatives back home.
Many have lost contact with loved ones since violence broke out following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and stories of harassment and attacks are surfacing from places like Rangpur, Comilla, and Khulna.
Why does it matter?
Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have surged—refugees say the situation feels as dire as the old liberation war days.
With Bangladesh's Hindu population dropping sharply over the years, many here are urging India to open its borders so their families can find safety too.