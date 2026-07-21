Kishtwar cleric Mohammad Rafiq Naik accused of sheltering Pakistani terrorists
India
Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested Mohammad Rafiq Naik, a mosque cleric from Kishtwar, for allegedly helping Pakistani terrorists hide out in the Chatroo forests.
Naik is accused of giving them shelter, food, and other support, which let the group operate secretly for almost two years before the group was eliminated by security forces earlier this year.
Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed detained
Naik's arrest is part of a bigger push to stop cross-border terrorism in the region.
Two others, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed (a schoolteacher), were also picked up earlier for supporting the same group.
Police say they are committed to tracking down everyone involved and breaking these support networks for good.