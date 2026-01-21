Kishtwar: Soldier loses life in clash with Jaish terrorists
During a counter-terror operation in Jammu's Kishtwar district over Sunday night and into Monday, Special Forces soldier Havildar Gajendra Singh was killed and seven others were injured after suspects believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad opened fire and threw grenades at security forces.
The encounter took place during a search/cordon in Sonnar village near Chatroo, and a well-hidden hideout was later busted during searches.
Search for terrorists continues, soldier honored
A wreath-laying ceremony was held to honor Havildar Singh before his remains were sent to Uttarakhand.
The operation has now entered its third day, with Army, CRPF, and police teams searching tough forest terrain for 2-3 suspected foreign militants still hiding out.
Security has been tightened in the area ahead of Republic Day as officials remain on-site to supervise the ongoing search.