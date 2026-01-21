Kishtwar: Soldier loses life in clash with Jaish terrorists India Jan 21, 2026

During a counter-terror operation in Jammu's Kishtwar district over Sunday night and into Monday, Special Forces soldier Havildar Gajendra Singh was killed and seven others were injured after suspects believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad opened fire and threw grenades at security forces.

The encounter took place during a search/cordon in Sonnar village near Chatroo, and a well-hidden hideout was later busted during searches.