Kishtwar standoff: 3 terrorists holed up in snowy mountains

Mobile internet shut to stop outside communication

This is the fourth time forces have confronted these militants in two weeks—previous encounters saw them slipping away through thick snow and forests.

The first clash was tough, with one paratrooper killed and seven soldiers hurt.

Now, security teams—including Army, police, and CRPF—have regrouped with drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs to intensify the search.

Mobile internet has been shut down in nearby areas since January 23, 2026 to stop any outside communication as the hunt continues.