Kishtwar standoff: 3 terrorists holed up in snowy mountains
Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are believed to be hiding in the snowy Dolgam area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.
The standoff started on January 18, 2026 after intel about their movement, leading to a gunfight;
during a re-established encounter in the Dolgam area on January 31, 2026, drone footage reportedly showed bloodstains and one terrorist is believed to have been injured.
Mobile internet shut to stop outside communication
This is the fourth time forces have confronted these militants in two weeks—previous encounters saw them slipping away through thick snow and forests.
The first clash was tough, with one paratrooper killed and seven soldiers hurt.
Now, security teams—including Army, police, and CRPF—have regrouped with drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs to intensify the search.
Mobile internet has been shut down in nearby areas since January 23, 2026 to stop any outside communication as the hunt continues.