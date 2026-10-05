KJP21 gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National Park
India
Big news from Kuno National Park: KJP21, an Indian-born female cheetah, just had five adorable cubs!
This takes India's cheetah count up to 60, with most of them now born right here.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav called it a huge step for Project Cheetah, saying it shows real progress in bringing these big cats back.
Botswana father boosts cheetah genetic diversity
What's extra cool? The cubs' dad is from Botswana, so these little ones bring new genetic diversity to India's cheetahs.
Leaders and wildlife teams are celebrating the hard work that made this possible.
Kuno National Park keeps playing a key role in reintroducing cheetahs.