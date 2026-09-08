KMC cancels licenses of 40 Kolkata food establishments after sweep
India
Kolkata just saw a major food safety sweep: KMC cancelled/revoked the licenses of 40 establishments across markets, malls, and clubs after finding 1,224kg of non-conforming food items.
The week-long inspection also saw officials collecting 161 samples to check what's really being served on our plates.
Fungal growth and pest infestations found
Inspectors uncovered some pretty gross stuff: fungal growth, cockroach and rat infestations, and even wall paint in biryani.
Several of the establishments facing action were sweetmeat shops.
The good news? These cancelations are temporary: places can fix their act and reapply if they clean up.
KMC says this is all about making sure eating out in Kolkata is safer for everyone.