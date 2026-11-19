A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kochi just wrapped up a long-running political murder case from 2012, convicting 13 people for the killing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Abdul Shukkoor and acquitting 18 others.

Notably, former CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and former Kalliasseri MLA TV Rajesh are among those acquitted.

Sentencing for the convicted is set for Thursday at 3pm.