Kochi CBI court convicts 13, acquits 18 in 2012 murder
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kochi just wrapped up a long-running political murder case from 2012, convicting 13 people for the killing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Abdul Shukkoor and acquitting 18 others.
Notably, former CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and former Kalliasseri MLA TV Rajesh are among those acquitted.
Sentencing for the convicted is set for Thursday at 3pm.
Convicted linked to CPI(M) and DYFI
This wasn't just any crime: it stirred up Kerala politics because several of those convicted have links to the CPI(M) and its youth organization, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).
Kerala minister and senior IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty called the murder pre-planned and said they will appeal the acquittals.
The case started with state police but was handed to the CBI after Shukkoor's mother pushed for it.
Out of an original pool of 33 accused, two died during trial, making this one of Kerala's most talked-about cases involving rival political parties.