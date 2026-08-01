Kochi deploys 1,500 police and 102 picket points for Onam
Kochi is going all out to keep Onam celebrations safe this year: 1,500 police personnel are now stationed across hotspots like Marine Drive, Kaloor, Vyttila, Thripunithura, and Edappally.
With 102 picket points set up around the city, you'll probably notice a stronger police presence while you're out enjoying the festivities.
Kochi anti-narcotics squad and parking enforcement
The city isn't just adding more cops: there's a dedicated anti-narcotics squad doing special checks to keep things drug-free.
Extra patrols are rolling near bars, party spots, and highways using control room vehicles and Pink Patrol units.
CCTV cameras are watching over busy areas and there are now 92 official parking spaces (so think twice before parking just anywhere: strict legal action will be taken against careless and unauthorized roadside parking).
If you spot trouble or need help fast, call 112; for tips about drug issues during Onam, there's a special number: 99959-66666.