Kochi deploys 1,500 police and 102 picket points for Onam

The city isn't just adding more cops: there's a dedicated anti-narcotics squad doing special checks to keep things drug-free.

Extra patrols are rolling near bars, party spots, and highways using control room vehicles and Pink Patrol units.

CCTV cameras are watching over busy areas and there are now 92 official parking spaces (so think twice before parking just anywhere: strict legal action will be taken against careless and unauthorized roadside parking).

If you spot trouble or need help fast, call 112; for tips about drug issues during Onam, there's a special number: 99959-66666.