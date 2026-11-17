A 47-year-old doctor in Kochi lost ₹1.57 crore after connecting with someone on a dating app who allegedly cheated him.

The person, going by the name Gowthami Nair from Palakkad, convinced him to invest in what looked like a legitimate online trading platform, promising big returns.

The doctor reported the incident to police on November 16, 2026, after first flagging it through the national Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.