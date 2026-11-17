Kochi doctor allegedly duped of 1.57cr via dating app contact
A 47-year-old doctor in Kochi lost ₹1.57 crore after connecting with someone on a dating app who allegedly cheated him.
The person, going by the name Gowthami Nair from Palakkad, convinced him to invest in what looked like a legitimate online trading platform, promising big returns.
The doctor reported the incident to police on November 16, 2026, after first flagging it through the national Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
Police probe multi-transaction investment scam
The alleged scammer got the doctor through his and his wife's bank accounts by showing the investments he made and the purported earnings in US dollars through an app linked to Century Financials, based in Dubai.
Over several months between October and December 2025, they transferred money across multiple transactions before realizing it was all a setup.
Police are now investigating under laws related to cheating and breach of trust.