Kochi police arrest 37 across 153 suspected drug hotspots
India
Kochi police just wrapped up a huge anti-drug sweep, arresting 37 people across 153 locations suspected to be hotspots of drug consumption.
They registered 34 cases and seized suspected MDMA and suspected ganja.
Thirteen people were also apprehended for alleged ganja consumption.
T.D. Sunil Kumar led multi-agency raids
The raids were led by Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner T.D. Sunil Kumar, with teams from multiple police stations and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force joining in.
By targeting locations suspected to be hotspots of drug consumption and dealing, the operation aimed to break up local drug networks.