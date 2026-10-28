Kochi Police commissioner transferred over Mercedes hit-and-run case lapses 

The police initially registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and released the boy on bail on Sunday evening.

Following protests by the victim's family outside the Cheranalloor police station, he was apprehended again and booked under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

He was then produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.