Kochi Police commissioner transferred over Mercedes hit-and-run case lapses
What's the story
Kochi Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh has been removed from his position amid mounting criticism over the police handling of a hit-and-run case involving the son of an additional district judge. He has been replaced by R Nishanthini. The 17-year-old boy who was driving a Mercedes-Benz had rammed into a scooty and killed 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan on Sunday. The car was registered in the judge's name. The boy was reportedly filming a social media reel at the time of the accident.
Bail
Boy given bail twice
The police initially registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and released the boy on bail on Sunday evening.
Following protests by the victim's family outside the Cheranalloor police station, he was apprehended again and booked under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
He was then produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.
Family
Judge named as accused
The victim's family has alleged a conspiracy to sabotage the case.
According to cops, the reel recorded by the teen showed him driving at high speeds. The vehicle was seen allegedly travelling at around 104 kmph.
The judge allegedly deleted the footage from his son's phone.
The police on Monday arraigned the additional district and sessions judge as an accused.
Official response
Police had initially failed to invoke appropriate legal provision
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala admitted to lapses in the investigation and promised action against those responsible.
He said, "The police had initially failed to invoke the appropriate legal provision relating to culpable homicide."
Four police personnel were suspended for their role in handling the case.
The minister also criticized the Juvenile Justice Board for granting bail before Jayabalakrishnan's body was laid to rest.
Case transfer
Investigation has been transferred
The probe has now been handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation.
This incident has drawn parallels with another case in Pune in May 2024, where an accused minor was made to write an essay on accidents and advised to take treatment for his drinking habit after his speeding Porsche hit a bike, killing a man and a woman.