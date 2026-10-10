Kochi rallies after Delhi detentions over CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation
India
After reports of the detention of senior CPI(M) leaders in Delhi at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, Kochi quickly responded with its own wave of protests.
Students, political groups, and artists gathered at spots like Maharaja's College to show support and call out what they saw as unfair treatment of demonstrators.
Parties, DYFI and artists in Kochi
CPI(M) leaders led marches through the city, while Congress held a democracy solidarity meeting. The youth wing DYFI was also out in force.
The protests featured film directors Aashiq Abu and Amal Neerad, plus actors Rima Kallingal and Darshana Rajendran, showing that the call for fair treatment is resonating across Kochi's political and cultural scene.