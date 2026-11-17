Kochi's Linu K J loses ₹89,904 in credit card scam
A woman from Kochi, Linu K J, lost ₹89,904 after a scammer called pretending to be from her bank and offered help activating her YES Bank credit card.
When she ran into problems, the caller smoothly convinced her to use her SBI credit card instead.
OTPs used to debit SBI card
The scammer asked for OTPs sent to Linu's phone and used them to withdraw ₹49,440 from her SBI credit card.
Just two days later, another call led to a second unauthorized debit of ₹40,464.
Police have registered a Zero FIR and say this is part of a growing wave of cyber frauds in Kerala, reminding everyone to never share banking details or OTPs over the phone.