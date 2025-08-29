Next Article
Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar are India's safest cities for women
Kohima, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar have just been named India's safest cities for women in the NARI 2025 survey.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) polled over 12,000 women across 31 major cities to get a real sense of safety on the ground.
Mumbai also stood out as the safest among metro cities.
Need to address lingering safety concerns
Even with these positive rankings, about 40% of women still feel unsafe—especially at night or while using public transport and walking around their neighborhoods.
Only a third of harassment incidents actually get reported, so official crime data is missing a lot.
The findings highlight how much better city infrastructure, policing, and civic participation could make things safer for everyone.