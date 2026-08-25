Kolkata 1st grader at Mitra Institution bitten by snake, hospitalized
India
A first-grader at Mitra Institution, Kolkata, was bitten by a snake right inside a classroom inside the school on Monday, August 24, 2026, around 8:30am.
The affected student was rushed to SSKM Medical College and Hospital, where doctors assured Mr. Adhikari that the child will be okay.
Parents rush, chief minister vows action
The incident left parents shaken, with many rushing to pick up their children.
The chief minister pointed out that the school hadn't received cleaning funds for three years, making pest control tough.
He promised action and said he'd already spoken to the doctors and saw the student on a video call.
School authorities have assured immediate steps will be taken, especially since this comes just days after a similar snake scare at another city school.