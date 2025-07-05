Kolkata college scrutinizes complaints against Mishra

TL;DR

Alipore court has extended police custody of the accused

Police are digging into college records to check if earlier complaints against Mishra were ignored.

The case is now with Kolkata Police's Detective Department, who've added charges like abduction and assault with weapons.

After the incident, two student accused were expelled and Mishra lost his job.

Public outrage has pushed for safer campuses and stricter oversight, while the Alipore court has extended police custody of the accused until July 8.

The college's handling of past complaints is under serious scrutiny.