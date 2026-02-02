Kolkata: Crude bombs, bullets fired in street fight
India
On Sunday night, a fight between two groups in Kolkata's Golpark turned serious—stones were thrown, crude bombs were thrown, and even a bullet was fired.
Two people got hurt and the chaos left the neighborhood on edge.
Police are checking CCTV footage to find everyone involved
Police arrived as motorcycles were vandalized and their own vehicle was nearly attacked.
Ten people have been arrested so far, with more searches underway. Officers are checking CCTV footage to find everyone involved.
Locals say the violence was about showing dominance, but leaders have promised strict action to keep things safe.