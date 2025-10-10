Next Article
Kolkata: Engineering student alleges rape by friend's acquaintance
India
A 21-year-old engineering student from Jharkhand has accused her roommate's friend of rape at her rented flat in Kolkata.
She claims he spiked her food and forced her to drink before assaulting her on September 26.
Accused currently missing
The student was initially too scared to report what happened, but later told her family and filed a police complaint on Wednesday.
The accused is currently missing, and police are also looking into whether the victim's friend was involved.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.