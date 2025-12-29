Kolkata: Man arrested for cyberbullying actor Shubhashree Ganguly

What's happening now

Srivastava was taken into custody on December 27 and will remain with police for two days as they dig deeper into the case.

Investigators are looking into whether others were involved in the trolling.

Chakraborty also mentioned that Srivastava targeted political figures like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Partha Bhowmik, suggesting there could be more behind these attacks than just online hate.