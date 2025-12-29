Kolkata: Man arrested for cyberbullying actor Shubhashree Ganguly
Kolkata Police have arrested Bittu Srivastava for allegedly cyberbullying Bengali actor Shubhashree Ganguly following her meeting with football legend Lionel Messi during his visit to Kolkata.
Ganguly faced a wave of abusive and obscene comments online. Her husband, TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty, reported the harassment and derogatory remarks against her to the police.
What's happening now
Srivastava was taken into custody on December 27 and will remain with police for two days as they dig deeper into the case.
Investigators are looking into whether others were involved in the trolling.
Chakraborty also mentioned that Srivastava targeted political figures like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Partha Bhowmik, suggesting there could be more behind these attacks than just online hate.