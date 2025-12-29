UP: Forest department shoots 7th wolf in Bahraich after 13 deaths
Since September, a pack of wolves in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has killed 13 people—most of them children.
On Sunday, the Forest Department shot the seventh wolf suspected in these attacks after it was spotted near Bhirgu Purwa village.
The first attack happened on September 9, and the violence has left local families shaken.
How officials and locals are responding
One especially heartbreaking case was three-year-old Anshu, who was taken from his home during heavy fog on December 29.
In response to these tragedies, officials have stepped up patrols in over 60 villages and advised everyone to stay indoors at night and report any wolf sightings quickly.
The Chief Minister ordered strict action against the wolves back in September, with safety for kids being a top priority right now.