UP: Forest department shoots 7th wolf in Bahraich after 13 deaths

How officials and locals are responding

One especially heartbreaking case was three-year-old Anshu, who was taken from his home during heavy fog on December 29.

In response to these tragedies, officials have stepped up patrols in over 60 villages and advised everyone to stay indoors at night and report any wolf sightings quickly.

The Chief Minister ordered strict action against the wolves back in September, with safety for kids being a top priority right now.