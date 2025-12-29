Next Article
Muzaffarnagar: House fire claims 3 lives, 1 injured
India
A devastating fire broke out on Monday in Vasundhara Residency, Muzaffarnagar, taking the lives of Amit Gaur (50), his brother Nitin (45), and their mother Sushila (68).
One other family member was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.
The fire started on the second floor and quickly got worse after two LPG cylinders exploded, according to police.
What we know so far
Firefighters responded swiftly and managed a rescue operation, but sadly couldn't save those trapped inside.
Amit Gaur worked as a kanoongo in Saharanpur district and was living in rented accommodation.
Investigators found a portable stove at the scene.