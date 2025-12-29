Muzaffarnagar: House fire claims 3 lives, 1 injured India Dec 29, 2025

A devastating fire broke out on Monday in Vasundhara Residency, Muzaffarnagar, taking the lives of Amit Gaur (50), his brother Nitin (45), and their mother Sushila (68).

One other family member was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

The fire started on the second floor and quickly got worse after two LPG cylinders exploded, according to police.