Supreme Court puts Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's bail on hold
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA convicted for the 2017 rape of a minor in Unnao, had his conditional bail—granted by the Delhi High Court last week—stayed by the Supreme Court on Monday, December 29, 2025.
Sengar was sentenced to life in prison after a high-profile case that also saw the victim's father die in police custody.
What was the bail and how are people reacting?
The High Court allowed Sengar out on a ₹15 lakh bond but barred him from going near the survivor's home.
The Supreme Court's stay comes as relief for those worried about safety; activist Yogita Bhayan appreciated that risks were recognized, while the survivor's lawyer called it only "temporary relief."
Even Sengar's daughter voiced concerns about public pressure around evidence.