Supreme Court asked to step in after racial violence against Northeasterners
India
After the tragic death of Angel Chakma in Dehradun, a PIL has reached the Supreme Court, calling out the lack of protection for people from the Northeast.
The petition urges the court to push for legal changes—like officially defining racial violence, tracking bias in police reports, and establishing specialized investigative and victim-protection mechanisms.
Why this matters: more than 1 case
This isn't an isolated incident—the PIL points to earlier cases like Nido Taniam's 2014 death as proof that current laws just aren't enough.
The call is for reforms that actually recognize and address racial violence, so people from the Northeast can feel safer across India.