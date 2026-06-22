Kolkata marks 12th International Day of Yoga with 2,200 participants
India
Kolkata marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with big gatherings at the Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial Hall.
Over 2,200 people (including members of civil society, NCC and NSS cadets, students, and CISF personnel) came together to practice yoga surrounded by historic architecture.
Dr. Sayan Bhattacharya called it a tribute to India's ancient wisdom and a cool blend of wellness and heritage.
Yoga blends with World Music Day
The event teamed up with World Music Day, mixing yoga with art and culture.
As participants performed asanas against iconic backdrops, Dr. Bhattacharya shared that hosting yoga at these landmarks shows how it supports both physical health and mental well-being while celebrating India's rich history.