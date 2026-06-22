Kolkata marks 12th International Day of Yoga with 2,200 participants India Jun 22, 2026

Kolkata marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with big gatherings at the Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial Hall.

Over 2,200 people (including members of civil society, NCC and NSS cadets, students, and CISF personnel) came together to practice yoga surrounded by historic architecture.

Dr. Sayan Bhattacharya called it a tribute to India's ancient wisdom and a cool blend of wellness and heritage.