Kolkata medical interns questioned by police over Chorbagan stampede comments
Three medical interns from Medical College, Kolkata were questioned by police on Thursday (November 26, 2026) about their comments following the tragic Chorbagan stampede in October, which left 19 dead and 25 injured.
After the State Health Department issued a show-cause notice to eight intern doctors for criticizing management during the crisis, students rallied in protest and marched to Bowbazar police station to show support.
Interns pledge cooperation while seeking accountability
Even with legal pressure mounting, one intern shared they're ready to "We will cooperate with the police but will also continue our fight."
The group remains outspoken about hospital mismanagement and is pushing for accountability after the stampede.