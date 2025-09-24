Kolkata Metro to run all-night trains during Durga Puja
Kolkata Metro is rolling out special schedules to help everyone get around during Durga Puja.
Starting Panchami (September 27), the Blue Line will run 262 trains from 8 am-11pm and the Green Line will have 225 trains from 7:30 am-11:16pm.
Expect night-long metro service on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami (September 29-October 1) so you can travel late without hassle.
Schedule on other days
On Sasthi (September 28), both lines will have slightly fewer trains but still extended hours.
From Saptami to Navami, metros keep running until 4am for those late-night pandal visits.
Dashami (October 2) brings a reduced schedule—Blue Line runs from 1 pm-10pm and Green Line has limited service.
Yellow and Purple Lines are on a limited schedule too, while the Orange Line stays closed September 27-October 2.