Kolkata Metro to run all-night trains during Durga Puja India Sep 24, 2025

Kolkata Metro is rolling out special schedules to help everyone get around during Durga Puja.

Starting Panchami (September 27), the Blue Line will run 262 trains from 8 am-11pm and the Green Line will have 225 trains from 7:30 am-11:16pm.

Expect night-long metro service on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami (September 29-October 1) so you can travel late without hassle.