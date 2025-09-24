Over 6,200 Indian researchers make world's top scientists list
Stanford University and Elsevier recently released their 2025 World's Top 2% Scientists list—and over 6,200 Indian researchers made the cut.
Out of these, more than half are recognized for their career-long impact in research. This highlights India's growing influence in global science.
IITs lead with 755 faculty members
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) lead with 755 faculty members on the list, followed by NITs (330) and IISc (117).
Medical and science experts from AIIMS, BHU, Jadavpur University, AMU, Panjab University, and ICAR also earned spots—showing talent is spread across many campuses.
Rankings use data considering citation counts, co-authorships
The rankings use data that considers factors like citation counts, co-authorships, author positions, and self-citations.
It means researchers from both big-name institutes and specialized places are recognized.
The result is a snapshot of India's scientific impact worldwide.