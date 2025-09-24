Next Article
Veteran actor dies during Ramlila performance in Himachal Pradesh
India
During a Ramlila performance in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh this Tuesday, 70-year-old Amresh Mahajan—who had played King Dashrath for nearly 25 years—tragically passed away from cardiac arrest while delivering his lines.
He collapsed onto a co-actor's shoulder mid-dialogue and, despite being rushed to the hospital, was declared dead by doctors.
Similar incident last year in Delhi
Mahajan's sudden passing has left everyone involved heartbroken. Swapan Mahajan, president of the Shri Ram Leela Club, said the group was heartbroken by Mr Mahajan's sudden death.
The loss feels even heavier since Amresh had told organizers this would be his last performance.
This incident comes just a year after another similar tragedy in Delhi.