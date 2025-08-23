Next Article
Kolkata Metro's new Yellow Line to connect airport: Know route
Big news for city commuters—Kolkata Metro's new Yellow Line is on the way!
Once complete, it'll connect Kavi Subhash in New Garia all the way to Kolkata Airport, covering nearly 30km with 24 stops.
The idea? Cut down travel time, skip traffic jams, and make getting across town (or to your flight) a whole lot smoother.
The line will link Salt Lake, New Town, and more
The Yellow Line will link hotspots like Salt Lake, New Town, and City Centre II straight to the airport—no more relying only on crowded roads.
It's a major boost for daily commuters and travelers alike, fitting right into Kolkata Metro's plan to make city travel faster and more connected.
Construction is already underway!