Kolkata Metro's new Yellow Line to connect airport: Know route India Aug 23, 2025

Big news for city commuters—Kolkata Metro's new Yellow Line is on the way!

Once complete, it'll connect Kavi Subhash in New Garia all the way to Kolkata Airport, covering nearly 30km with 24 stops.

The idea? Cut down travel time, skip traffic jams, and make getting across town (or to your flight) a whole lot smoother.