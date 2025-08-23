Next Article
TikTok is partially accessible in India after 5 years
Some users in India have noticed that TikTok's website is loading again, which has sparked talk about a possible comeback.
But don't get too excited—key features like logging in and watching videos are still blocked, and you can't download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
Government says there's no change in policy
The Indian government says the original 2020 ban on TikTok (and dozens of other Chinese apps) is still very much in place.
Officials explained that this sudden partial access is just a technical glitch—not a policy change—so full access isn't coming anytime soon.
For now, Indian users remain locked out, as data privacy and security concerns continue to be top priorities for the government.