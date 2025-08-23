No US mediation in India-Pakistan ceasefire, clarifies Jaishankar

Jaishankar's explanation on 'foreign intervention'

Jaishankar explained that after Operation Sindoor, Indian and Pakistani military leaders talked directly to reach a ceasefire.

While countries like the US did call in (which is pretty standard in global diplomacy), he emphasized these weren't actual mediations.

Even Prime Minister Modi confirmed in Parliament that stopping operations was India's own decision—no foreign influence involved.

Meanwhile, despite some tensions, trade talks with the US are still rolling along.