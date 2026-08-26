Kolkata 'Nandigram to Nabanna' Durga Puja pandal honors Suvendu Adhikari

This year, a Durga Puja pandal at Ruby Crossing in Kolkata is turning heads with its unique theme: celebrating the life and political journey of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Organized by the Hindu Mahasabha, Nandigram to Nabanna: Bubair Joyjatra will trace his rise from early days to becoming a prominent political figure, making the festival feel a bit like a real-life hero story.