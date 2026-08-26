Kolkata 'Nandigram to Nabanna' Durga Puja pandal honors Suvendu Adhikari
This year, a Durga Puja pandal at Ruby Crossing in Kolkata is turning heads with its unique theme: celebrating the life and political journey of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Organized by the Hindu Mahasabha, Nandigram to Nabanna: Bubair Joyjatra will trace his rise from early days to becoming a prominent political figure, making the festival feel a bit like a real-life hero story.
Pandal features models murals documentary patachitra
Expect models, murals, flex panels, and even a documentary highlighting Adhikari's career milestones.
Traditional Bengali patachitra art and a mini portrait of him add local flavor.
Organizers hope this creative tribute will attract huge crowds during the Durga Puja festivities.
As Hindu Mahasabha state president Chandrachur Goswami put it, "The entire installation is planned as a visual narrative, combining historical references with aesthetic elements."